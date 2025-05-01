Create your own flashcards in seconds
From your notes, a topic, or scratch—your choice
Popular flashcards of the week
Psychology flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
200 Decks
- Depression definitions14. Psychological Disorders15 Terms
- Schizophrenia definitions14. Psychological Disorders15 Terms
- Schizophrenia quiz14. Psychological Disorders15 Terms
- Biological Therapies quiz #115. Treatment12 Terms
- Biological Therapies definitions15. Treatment15 Terms
- Psychotherapy quiz #115. Treatment13 Terms
- Psychotherapy definitions15. Treatment15 Terms
- Psychodynamic Therapies definitions15. Treatment15 Terms
- Psychodynamic Therapies quiz15. Treatment15 Terms