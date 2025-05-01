Quantitative Reasoning
Improve your experience by picking them
x=13x,x=−5x=\(\frac{13}{x}\),x=-5x=x13,x=−5
x=−133,x=−5x=-\(\frac{13}{3}\),x=-5x=−313,x=−5
x=−133,x=12x=-\(\frac{13}{3}\),x=\(\frac\)12x=−313,x=21
x=−5,x=5x=-5,x=5x=−5,x=5
Master Introduction to the Quadratic Formula with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Find the solution(s) using the quadratic formula.
x2+6x−7=0x^2+6x-7=0
32z2−54z−1=0\(\frac\)32z^2-\(\frac\)54z-1=0
4x2−4x+1=04x^2-4x+1=0
4(x−2)2−5=x+74\(\left\)(x-2\(\right\))^2-5=x+7