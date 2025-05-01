Quantitative Reasoning
Improve your experience by picking them
tt
11
000
−1-1−1
Master Negative Exponents Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Simplify each expression.
(−5a2)(3a8)(-5a^2)(3a^8)
(2s3t)(3s4t2)(2s^3 t)(3s^4 t^2)
Simplify the expression.
y27y9\(\frac{y^{27}\)}{y^9}
Simplify the expression. Hint: rewrite using exponents first.
6416\(\frac{64}{16}\)
Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.
−12b114b7-\(\frac{12b^{11}\)}{4b^7}
9x2y83xy2\(\frac{9x^2y^8}{3xy^2}\)
30x5y3z3−15x2y3z\(\frac{30x^5y^3z^3}{-15x^2y^3z}\)
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
10−110^{-1}