Multiple Choice
Simplify each expression.
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Simplify each expression.
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
Simplify each expression.
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
Simplify each expression, but don’t evaluate.
Simplify each expression using the product rule if possible.
Simplify each expression, but don’t evaluate.
Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.
Simplify the expression. Hint: rewrite using exponents first.
Simplify each expression.
Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.