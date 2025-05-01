Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. : Five is less than three. : Two times seven is fourteen.
~.
pΛqΛ~r; False
pΛqΛ~r; True
pΛqΛr; False
pΛqΛr; True
Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. q: Five is less than three. r: Two times seven is fourteen.
pΛ~qΛr.
Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. q: Five is less than three. r: Two times seven is fourteen.
~(pΛq)
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. q: Some courses give homework. r: Some courses have textbooks.
Some classes don’t give tests and give homework.
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. q: Some courses give homework. r: Some courses have textbooks.
All courses don’t give homework and don’t have textbooks.
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. q: Some courses give homework. r: Some courses have textbooks.
It is not true that some courses have textbooks and give homework.
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
rVp
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
~V~q