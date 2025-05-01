Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
Some classes don’t give tests and give homework.
Wolves don't howl or Dogs don't purr; False
Wolves don't howl or Dogs don't purr; True
Wolves don't howl or Dogs purr; False
Wolves don't howl or Dogs purr; True
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. q: Some courses give homework. r: Some courses have textbooks.
Some classes don’t give tests and give homework.
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. q: Some courses give homework. r: Some courses have textbooks.
All courses don’t give homework and don’t have textbooks.
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. q: Some courses give homework. r: Some courses have textbooks.
All courses give tests, some courses give homework, and all courses don’t have textbooks.
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. q: Some courses give homework. r: Some courses have textbooks.
It is not true that some courses have textbooks and give homework.
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
~V~q
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
~p V ~q V ~r
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
p: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
~(p V q)