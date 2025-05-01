Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. : Mice squeak. : Wolves howl.
~p V ~q V ~r
p V q V ~r; True
~p V ~q V r; False
~p V ~q V r; True
p V q V ~r; False
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
~p V ~q V ~r
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
p: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
~(p V q)
Translate the following disjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: All books have chapters. q: Some books have pictures. r: Some books have glossaries.
Some books don’t have chapters or some books have pictures.
Translate the following disjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: All books have chapters. q: Some books have pictures. r: Some books have glossaries.
All books don’t have pictures or don’t have glossaries.
Translate the following disjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: All books have chapters. q: Some books have pictures. r: Some books have glossaries.
It is not true that all books have chapters or some books have pictures.
Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. q: Five is less than three. r: Two times seven is fourteen.
pΛr
Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. q: Five is less than three. r: Two times seven is fourteen.
qΛp