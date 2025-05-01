Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
It is not true that some courses have textbooks and give homework.
It is not true that dogs purr or mice squeak; True
It is not true that dogs purr and mice squeak; False
It is not true that dogs purr and mice squeak; True
It is not true that dogs purr or mice squeak; False
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. q: Some courses give homework. r: Some courses have textbooks.
It is not true that some courses have textbooks and give homework.
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
rVp
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
~V~q
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
~p V ~q V ~r
Translate the following disjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: All books have chapters. q: Some books have pictures. r: Some books have glossaries.
Some books don’t have chapters or some books have pictures.
Translate the following disjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: All books have chapters. q: Some books have pictures. r: Some books have glossaries.
All books don’t have pictures or don’t have glossaries.
Translate the following disjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: All books have chapters. q: Some books have pictures. r: Some books have glossaries.
All books have chapters, some books have pictures, or all books don’t have glossaries.