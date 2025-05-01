According to Gilligan's theory, women are often socialized to make moral judgements that are based around:
How might formal operational thinking enhance adolescent social development?
Thinking about abstract concepts like justice and equality can help adolescents make more informed decisions and become involved in local politics.
It allows them to engage in deeper, more meaningful conversations with friends who hold similar values.
It allows them to imagine the different ways that they could contribute to society in the future.
All of the above.
David is frustrated with the way his boss has been treating him, but he can't risk standing up to his boss and losing his job. To get out all his pent-up anger and frustration, David starts taking a kick-boxing class three times a week. According to Freud, this would be an example of:
In Mead's theory, which component of the self is responsible for spontaneous, impulsive acts?
True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement. The statement "I don't steal because I don't want to break the law" reflects conventional moral reasoning.