David is frustrated with the way his boss has been treating him, but he can't risk standing up to his boss and losing his job. To get out all his pent-up anger and frustration, David starts taking a kick-boxing class three times a week. According to Freud, this would be an example of:
5. Socialization and the Life Course
Theories of Socialization
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In Mead's theory, which component of the self is responsible for spontaneous, impulsive acts?
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes the "Me" component of Mead's theory?
Multiple Choice
How might formal operational thinking enhance adolescent social development?
Multiple Choice
True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement. The statement "I don't steal because I don't want to break the law" reflects conventional moral reasoning.
Multiple Choice
According to Gilligan's theory, women are often socialized to make moral judgements that are based around: