True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement. The statement "I don't steal because I don't want to break the law" reflects conventional moral reasoning.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
5. Socialization and the Life Course
Theories of Socialization
Struggling with Sociology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes the "Me" component of Mead's theory?
A
The unfiltered, impulsive desires of the individual.
B
The socialized aspect of the self that focuses on societal expectations.
C
The portion of personality that balances biological drives and societal demands.
D
The capacity for abstract moral reasoning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that George Herbert Mead's theory of the self divides the self into two components: the "I" and the "Me."
Recognize that the "I" represents the spontaneous, unfiltered, and impulsive part of the self, which acts without considering societal expectations.
Identify that the "Me" is the socialized aspect of the self, which internalizes the attitudes, norms, and expectations of society.
Note that the "Me" acts as a reflective agent, guiding behavior based on how others perceive us and societal rules.
Conclude that the statement best describing the "Me" is that it is the socialized aspect of the self focusing on societal expectations.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
According to Gilligan's theory, women are often socialized to make moral judgements that are based around:
1
views
Multiple Choice
David is frustrated with the way his boss has been treating him, but he can't risk standing up to his boss and losing his job. To get out all his pent-up anger and frustration, David starts taking a kick-boxing class three times a week. According to Freud, this would be an example of:
1
views
Multiple Choice
In Mead's theory, which component of the self is responsible for spontaneous, impulsive acts?
1
views