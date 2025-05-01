How might formal operational thinking enhance adolescent social development?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
5. Socialization and the Life Course
Theories of Socialization
Struggling with Sociology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In Mead's theory, which component of the self is responsible for spontaneous, impulsive acts?
A
Me
B
Other
C
I
D
Id
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that George Herbert Mead's theory of the self divides the self into two components: the 'I' and the 'Me'.
Recognize that the 'I' represents the spontaneous, impulsive, and creative aspect of the self, which acts without considering social expectations.
Know that the 'Me' represents the socialized aspect of the self, reflecting internalized societal norms and expectations.
Identify that the question asks which component is responsible for spontaneous, impulsive acts, which aligns with the characteristics of the 'I'.
Note that 'Id' is a concept from Freud's psychoanalytic theory and is not part of Mead's theory, so it is not the correct answer here.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement. The statement "I don't steal because I don't want to break the law" reflects conventional moral reasoning.
1
views
Multiple Choice
According to Gilligan's theory, women are often socialized to make moral judgements that are based around:
1
views
Multiple Choice
David is frustrated with the way his boss has been treating him, but he can't risk standing up to his boss and losing his job. To get out all his pent-up anger and frustration, David starts taking a kick-boxing class three times a week. According to Freud, this would be an example of:
1
views