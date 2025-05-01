Multiple Choice
The customs and behaviors associated with a social class are known as...
1
views
The customs and behaviors associated with a social class are known as...
Which of the following is an example of structural mobility?
Anna and her family live in an apartment in a low-income neighborhood. Though they have enough money for heat and food, Anna can't afford many of the things her friends have, like new clothes, streaming services, and fieldtrips. Her family's income is below the median income in her city. Which concept best describes Anna's situation?
Which of the following statements best distinguishes absolute poverty from relative poverty?
Which explanation of poverty focuses on access to opportunities (including employment and education)?