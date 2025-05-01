Which explanation of poverty focuses on access to opportunities (including employment and education)?
Which of the following statements best distinguishes absolute poverty from relative poverty?
Absolute poverty has remained stable since the 1950's, whereas relative poverty changes every year.
Relative poverty exists in wealthy nations and absolute poverty only exists in developing nations.
Absolute poverty indicates a lack of resources for basic survival, whereas relative poverty indicates lacking resources compared to others in the society.
Relative poverty refers more to income inequality, whereas absolute poverty is related to structural mobility.
Anna and her family live in an apartment in a low-income neighborhood. Though they have enough money for heat and food, Anna can't afford many of the things her friends have, like new clothes, streaming services, and fieldtrips. Her family's income is below the median income in her city. Which concept best describes Anna's situation?