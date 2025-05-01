Which of the following is an example of structural mobility?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
9. Social Stratification in the U.S.
Social Stratification in the U.S.
Multiple Choice
The customs and behaviors associated with a social class are known as...
A
Working class.
B
Open system norms.
C
Class traits.
D
Class mobility.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to social class in sociology. Social class refers to groups of people who share similar economic positions, lifestyles, and social statuses.
Step 2: Recognize that 'customs and behaviors associated with a social class' refer to the typical patterns of behavior, values, and norms that distinguish one social class from another.
Step 3: Identify the term that specifically describes these customs and behaviors. In sociology, this is known as 'class traits,' which are the distinctive cultural patterns and habits of a social class.
Step 4: Differentiate 'class traits' from other options: 'working class' is a social class itself, 'open system norms' relate to social mobility, and 'class mobility' refers to the ability to move between social classes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct sociological term for the customs and behaviors associated with a social class is 'class traits.'
