Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
9. Social Stratification in the U.S.
Social Stratification in the U.S.
Multiple Choice
Which explanation of poverty focuses on access to opportunities (including employment and education)?
A
Symbolic interactionist perspective.
B
Individualistic explanation.
C
Functionalist perspective.
D
Structural explanation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key perspectives on poverty in sociology. These include symbolic interactionist, individualistic, functionalist, and structural explanations.
Step 2: Recognize that the symbolic interactionist perspective focuses on daily interactions and meanings, not primarily on access to opportunities.
Step 3: Note that the individualistic explanation attributes poverty to personal failings or choices, rather than structural factors like access to education or employment.
Step 4: Understand that the functionalist perspective views poverty as serving a function in society, such as motivating people to work, rather than focusing on opportunity access.
Step 5: Identify that the structural explanation emphasizes how social structures, such as unequal access to education and employment opportunities, create and maintain poverty.
