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- Health and Society quiz18. Health and Medicine15 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives on Health and Medicine definitions18. Health and Medicine15 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives on Health and Medicine quiz18. Health and Medicine15 Terms
- Population Growth definitions19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment15 Terms
- Population Growth quiz19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment15 Terms
- Collective Behavior definitions20. Social Movements and Social Change14 Terms
- Collective Behavior quiz20. Social Movements and Social Change15 Terms