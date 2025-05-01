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Sociology flashcard sets
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- Forms of Government definitions16. Government and Politics26 Terms
- Forms of Government quiz16. Government and Politics15 Terms
- Historic Role of the Economy definitions17. Work and Economy15 Terms
- Historic Role of the Economy quiz17. Work and Economy15 Terms
- Sectors of the Economy definitions17. Work and Economy15 Terms
- Sectors of the Economy quiz17. Work and Economy15 Terms
- Economic Systems definitions17. Work and Economy20 Terms
- Economic Systems quiz17. Work and Economy15 Terms
- Health and Society definitions18. Health and Medicine15 Terms