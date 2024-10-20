For which of the following scenarios ca you NOT create a confidence interval using the standard normal or t-distribution?





A) In an attempt to see how their electric bill compares to their neighbors, a couple talks with 5 others on their street. They find that the sample mean monthly electric bill is $99.50 with a sample standard deviation of $9.20. Construct a 99% confidence interval for the population mean monthly electric bill.





B) Of 29 randomly selected rugby players, the sample mean resting heart rate is found to be 54 bpm with a population standard deviation of 3 bpm. Assuming the heart rates are normally distributed, construct an 80% confidence interval for the population mean resting heart rate.





C) 400 random gas stations are found to have a sample mean cost of $3.50 per gallon with a sample standard deviation of $0.50. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the true mean spending on books.