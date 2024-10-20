- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
You ask 16 people in your Statistics class what their grade is. The data appears to be distributed normally. You find a sample mean and sample standard deviation of 60 and 24, respectively. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the population mean class grade.
(10.14, 37.86); We are 95% confident that the interval for the population mean class grade falls in between 10.14 and 37.86.
(47.214, 72.786); We are 95% confident that the interval for the population mean class grade falls in between 47.214 and 72.786
(-10.65, 58.65); We are 95% confident that the interval for the population mean class grade falls in between -10.65 and 58.65.
(25.35, 94.65); We are 95% confident that the interval for the population mean class grade falls in between 25.35 and 94.65.