Problem 1.CQQ.2
Survey Which of the following best describes the level of measurement of the numbers 1, 2, 3, . . . , 410 described in Exercise 1: nominal, ordinal, interval, ratio?
Problem 1.CQQ.6
Birth Weights For 100 randomly selected births from Bellevue Hospital Center, the birth weights are added and then divided by 100. The result is 3240 g. Is the value of 3240 g a statistic or a parameter?
Problem 1.CQQ.7
Birth Weights Refer to the sample described in Exercise 6. Because Bellevue Hospital Center agreed to provide the 100 birth weights, does the sample of birth weights constitute a voluntary response sample?
Problem 1.CQQ.8
Physicians’ Health Study In the Physicians’ Health Study, some of the subjects were treated with aspirin while others were given a placebo. For the subjects in this experiment, what is blinding?
Problem 1.RE.2a
Paying for First Dates USA Today posted this question on the electronic version of its newspaper: “Should guys pay for the first date?” Of the 1148 subjects who decided to respond, 85% of them said “yes.”
a. What is wrong with this survey?
Problem 1.RE.2b
Paying for First Dates USA Today posted this question on the electronic version of its newspaper: “Should guys pay for the first date?” Of the 1148 subjects who decided to respond, 85% of them said “yes.”
b. Is the value of 85% a statistic or a parameter?
Problem 1.RE.2c
Paying for First Dates USA Today posted this question on the electronic version of its newspaper: “Should guys pay for the first date?” Of the 1148 subjects who decided to respond, 85% of them said “yes.”
c. Does the survey constitute an experiment or an observational study?
Problem 1.RE.4
Divorces and Margarine One study showed that there is a very high correlation between the divorce rate in Maine and per capita consumption of margarine in the United States. Can we conclude that either one of those two variables is the cause of the other?
Problem 1.RE.5a
Sampling For each of the following, identify the term that best describes the type of sample: systematic, convenience, stratified, cluster, or simple random sample.
a. As Lipitor pills are being manufactured, a quality control plan is to select every 500th pill and test it to confirm that it contains 80 mg of atorvastatin.
Problem 1.RE.5b
Sampling For each of the following, identify the term that best describes the type of sample: systematic, convenience, stratified, cluster, or simple random sample.
b. To test for a gender difference in the way that men and women make online purchases, Gallup surveys 500 randomly selected men and 500 randomly selected women.
Problem 1.RE.5d
Sampling For each of the following, identify the term that best describes the type of sample: systematic, convenience, stratified, cluster, or simple random sample.
d. A statistics student creates a survey and presents it to fellow statistics students.
Problem 1.RE.7a
State Populations Currently, California has the largest population with 39,776,830 residents, and Wyoming has the smallest population with 573,520 residents.
a. Are the population sizes of the different states discrete or continuous?
Problem 1.RE.7b
State Populations Currently, California has the largest population with 39,776,830 residents, and Wyoming has the smallest population with 573,520 residents.
b. What is the level of measurement for the numbers of residents in the different states? (nominal, ordinal, interval, ratio)
Problem 1.RE.7d
State Populations Currently, California has the largest population with 39,776,830 residents, and Wyoming has the smallest population with 573,520 residents.
d. If we randomly select 50 full-time workers in each of the 50 states, what type of sample is obtained? (random, systematic, convenience, stratified, cluster)
Problem 1.RE.7e
State Populations Currently, California has the largest population with 39,776,830 residents, and Wyoming has the smallest population with 573,520 residents.
e. If we randomly select two states and survey all of their adult residents, what type of sample is obtained? (random, systematic, convenience, stratified, cluster)
Problem 1.R.8.a
Percentages
a. The labels on U-Turn protein energy bars include the statement that these bars contain “125% less fat than the leading chocolate candy brands” (based on data from Consumer Reports magazine). What is wrong with that claim?
Problem 1.R.8.b
Percentages
b. In a Pew Research Center poll on driving, 58% of the 1182 respondents said that they like to drive. What is the actual number of respondents who said that they like to drive?
Problem 1.R.8.c
Percentages
c. In a Pew Research Center poll on driving, 331 of the 1182 respondents said that driving is a chore. What percentage of respondents said that driving is a chore?
Problem 1.R.9.b
Types of Data In each of the following, identify the level of measurement of the sample data (nominal, ordinal, interval, ratio) and the type of sampling used to obtain the data (random, systematic, convenience, stratified, cluster).
b. In each of the 50 states, 50 voters are randomly selected and their political party affiliations are identified.
Problem 1.C.1
IQ Scores Listed below are the IQ scores of randomly selected statistics professors. What value is obtained when those IQ scores are added and the total is divided by the number of scores? (This result, called the mean, is discussed in Chapter 3.) What is notable about these values?
135 149 145 129 118 119 115 133 107 188
Problem 1.C.4
Body Temperature The given expression is used for determining the likelihood that the average (mean) human body temperature is different from the value of 98.6°F that is commonly used. Find the given value and round the result to two decimal places.
(98.2 - 98.6) / (0.62 / sqrt(106) )
Problem 1.C.5
Determining Sample Size The given expression is used to determine the size of the sample necessary to estimate the proportion of college students who have the profound wisdom to take a statistics course. Find the value and round the result up to the next larger whole number.
[(1.95996)^2 - 0.25] / (0.03)^2
Problem 1.C.6
Standard Deviation One way to get a very rough approximation of the value of a standard deviation of sample data is to find the range, then divide it by 4. The range is the difference between the highest sample value and the lowest sample value. In using this approach, what value is obtained from the sample data listed in Exercise 1 “IQ Scores”?
Problem 1.CRE.10
In Exercises 9–12, the given expressions are designed to yield results expressed in a form of scientific notation. For example, the calculator-displayed result of 1.23E5 can be expressed as 123,000, and the result of 1.23E-4 can be expressed as 0.000123. Perform the indicated operation and express the result as an ordinary number that is not in scientific notation.

(8)^12

(0.2)^12
(8)^12
Problem 1.CRE.12
In Exercises 9–12, the given expressions are designed to yield results expressed in a form of scientific notation. For example, the calculator-displayed result of 1.23E5 can be expressed as 123,000, and the result of 1.23E-4 can be expressed as 0.000123. Perform the indicated operation and express the result as an ordinary number that is not in scientific notation.
(0.2)^12
Problem 1.1.1
Computer Virus In an AOL survey of Internet users, this question was posted online: “Have you ever been hit by a computer virus?” Among the 170,063 responses, 63% answered “yes.” What term is used to describe this type of survey in which the people surveyed consist of those who chose to respond? What is wrong with this type of sampling method?
Problem 1.1.19
In Exercises 13–20, determine whether the results appear to have statistical significance, and also determine whether the results appear to have practical significance.
Bias in Jury Selection In the case of Casteneda v. Partida, it was found that during a period of 11 years in Hidalgo County, Texas, 870 people were selected for grand jury duty, and 39% of them were Americans of Mexican ancestry. Among the people eligible for grand jury duty, 79.1% were Americans of Mexican ancestry.
Problem 1.1.21
In Exercises 21–24, refer to the sample of body temperatures (degrees Fahrenheit) in the table below. (The body temperatures are from Data Set 5 in Appendix B.)
[IMAGE]
Context of the Data Refer to the table of body temperatures. Is there some meaningful way in which each body temperature recorded at 8 AM is matched with the 12 AM temperature?
Problem 1.1.23
In Exercises 21–24, refer to the sample of body temperatures (degrees Fahrenheit) in the table below. (The body temperatures are from Data Set 5 in Appendix B.)
[IMAGE]
Conclusion Given the body temperatures in the table, what issue can be addressed by conducting a statistical analysis of the data?
Problem 1.1.24
In Exercises 21–24, refer to the sample of body temperatures (degrees Fahrenheit) in the table below. (The body temperatures are from Data Set 5 in Appendix B.)
[IMAGE]
Conclusion If we analyze the listed body temperatures with suitable methods of statistics, we conclude that when the differences are found between the 8 AM body temperatures and the 12 AM body temperatures, there is a 64% chance that the differences can be explained by random results obtained from populations that have the same 8 AM and 12 AM body temperatures. What should we conclude about the statistical significance of those differences?
