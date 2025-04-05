In Exercises 13–20, determine whether the results appear to have statistical significance, and also determine whether the results appear to have practical significance.





Bias in Jury Selection In the case of Casteneda v. Partida, it was found that during a period of 11 years in Hidalgo County, Texas, 870 people were selected for grand jury duty, and 39% of them were Americans of Mexican ancestry. Among the people eligible for grand jury duty, 79.1% were Americans of Mexican ancestry.