Problem 2.CRE.4a
In Exercises 1–5, use the data listed in the margin, which are magnitudes (Richter scale) and depths (km) of earthquakes from Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B
a. The listed earthquake depths (km) are all rounded to one decimal place. Before rounding, are the exact depths discrete data or continuous data?
Problem 2.CRE.4b
In Exercises 1–5, use the data listed in the margin, which are magnitudes (Richter scale) and depths (km) of earthquakes from Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B
b. For the listed earthquake depths, are the data categorical or quantitative?
Problem 2.CRE.4c
In Exercises 1–5, use the data listed in the margin, which are magnitudes (Richter scale) and depths (km) of earthquakes from Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B
c. Identify the level of measurement of the listed earthquake depths: nominal, ordinal, interval, or ratio.
Problem 2.CRE.4d
In Exercises 1–5, use the data listed in the margin, which are magnitudes (Richter scale) and depths (km) of earthquakes from Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B
d. Given that the listed earthquake depths are part of a larger collection of depths, do the data constitute a sample or a population?
Problem 2.q.1
Tornado Alley Refer to the accompanying frequency distribution that summarizes the number of tornadoes in Oklahoma in each year for the past several years. What is the class width? Is it possible to identify the original data values?
Problem 2.q.2
Tornado Alley Using the same frequency distribution from Exercise 1, identify the class limits of the first class and the class boundaries of the first class.
Problem 2.q.4
Tornado Alley Construct the relative frequency distribution corresponding to the frequency distribution in Exercise 1
Problem 2.r.2
Histogram of Interarrival Times Construct the histogram that corresponds to the frequency distribution from Exercise 1. Use class midpoint values for the horizontal scale. Does the histogram suggest that the data are from a population having a normal distribution? Why or why not?
Problem 2.c.1
In Exercises 1–5, use the data listed in the margin, which are magnitudes (Richter scale) and depths (km) of earthquakes from Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B
Frequency Distribution Construct a frequency distribution of the magnitudes. Use a class width of 0.50 and use a starting value of 1.00.
Problem 2.c.2
In Exercises 1–5, use the data listed in the margin, which are magnitudes (Richter scale) and depths (km) of earthquakes from Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B
Frequency Distribution For the frequency distribution from Exercise 1, find the following.
a. Class limits of the first class
b. Class boundaries of the first class
c. Class midpoint of the first class
Problem 2.c.3
In Exercises 1–5, use the data listed in the margin, which are magnitudes (Richter scale) and depths (km) of earthquakes from Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B
Histogram Construct the histogram corresponding to the frequency distribution from Exercise 1. For the values on the horizontal axis, use the class midpoint values. Which of the following comes closest to describing the distribution: uniform, normal, skewed left, skewed right?
Problem 2.CQQ.5
Tornado Alley A stemplot of the same data summarized in Exercise 1 is created, and one of the rows of that stemplot is 3 | 000144669. Identify the values represented by that row of the stemplot.
Problem 2.CQQ.6
Computers As a quality control manager at Texas Instruments, you find that defective calculators have various causes, including worn machinery, human error, bad supplies, and packaging mistreatment. Which of the following graphs would be best for describing the causes of defects: histogram; scatterplot; Pareto chart; dotplot; pie chart?
Problem 2.CQQ.9
Seatbelts The Beams Seatbelts company manufactures—well, you know. When a sample of seatbelts is tested for breaking point (measured in kilograms), the sample data are explored. Identify the important characteristic of data that is missing from this list: center, distribution, outliers, changing characteristics over time.
Problem 2.RE.5
Body Temperatures Listed below are the temperatures from nine males measured at 8 AM and again at 12 AM (from Data Set 5 “Body Temperatures” in Appendix B). Construct a scatterplot. Based on the graph, does there appear to be a relationship between 8 AM temperatures and 12 AM temperatures?
Problem 2.RE.6a
Environment
a. After collecting the average (mean) global temperatures for each of the most recent 100 years, we want to construct the graph that is most appropriate for these data. Which graph is best?
Problem 2.RE.7
It’s Like Time to Do This Exercise In a Marist survey of adults, these are the words or phrases that subjects find most annoying in conversation (along with their frequencies of response): like (127); just sayin’ (81); you know (104); whatever (219); obviously (35). Construct a pie chart. Identify one disadvantage of a pie chart.
Problem 2.RE.8
Whatever Use the same data from Exercise 7 to construct a Pareto chart. Which graph does a better job of illustrating the data: Pareto chart or pie chart?
Problem 2.CQQ.10a
Normal Distribution If the following data are randomly selected, which are expected to have a normal distribution?
a. Weights of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Problem 2.CQQ.10d
Normal Distribution If the following data are randomly selected, which are expected to have a normal distribution?
d. Exact volumes of Coke in 12 oz cans
Problem 2.1.34
Exercises 29–34 involve large sets of data, so technology should be used. Complete lists of the data are not listed in Appendix B, but they can be downloaded from the website TriolaStats.com. Use the indicated data and construct the frequency distribution.
Earthquake Depths Use the depths (km) of the 600 earthquakes included in Data Set 24 “Earthquakes.” Use a class width of 10.0 km and begin with a lower class limit of 0.0 km. Does the frequency distribution appear to be a normal distribution?
Problem 2.1.23
In Exercises 23 and 24, construct the relative frequency distributions and answer the given questions.
Oscar Winners Construct one table (similar to Table 2-5) that includes relative frequencies based on the frequency distributions from Exercises 5 and 6, and then compare the ages of Oscar-winning actresses and actors. Are there notable differences?
Problem 2.1.1
Boston Commute Time The accompanying table summarizes daily commute times in Boston. How many commute times are included in the summary? Is it possible to identify the exact values of all of the original data amounts?
Problem 2.1.5
In Exercises 5–8, identify the class width, class midpoints, and class boundaries for the given frequency distribution. Also identify the number of individuals included in the summary. The frequency distributions are based on real data from Appendix B.
Problem 2.1.7
In Exercises 5–8, identify the class width, class midpoints, and class boundaries for the given frequency distribution. Also identify the number of individuals included in the summary. The frequency distributions are based on real data from Appendix B.
7.
Problem 2.1.8
In Exercises 5–8, identify the class width, class midpoints, and class boundaries for the given frequency distribution. Also identify the number of individuals included in the summary. The frequency distributions are based on real data from Appendix B.
8.
Problem 2.1.10
In Exercises 9–12, using a loose interpretation of the criteria for determining whether a frequency distribution is approximately a normal distribution, determine whether the given frequency distribution is approximately a normal distribution. Give a brief explanation.
Best Actors Refer to the frequency distribution from Exercise 6
Problem 2.1.14
Presidents Listed below are the ages (years) of presidents of the United States at the times of their first inaugurations (from Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B). Presidents who took office as a result of an assassination or resignation are not included. The data are current as of this writing. Use these ages to construct a frequency distribution. Use a class width of 5 years and begin with a lower class limit of 40 years. Do the ages appear to have a normal distribution?
Problem 2.1.16
Tornadoes Listed below are the F-scale intensities of recent tornadoes in the United States. Construct a frequency distribution. Do the intensities appear to have a normal distribution?
Problem 2.1.17
Burger King Lunch Service Times Refer to Data Set 36 “Fast Food” and use the drive-through service times for Burger King lunches. Begin with a lower class limit of 70 seconds and use a class width of 40 seconds.
