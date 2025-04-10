Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
3:08 minutes
Problem 1.RE.7e
Textbook Question
State Populations Currently, California has the largest population with 39,776,830 residents, and Wyoming has the smallest population with 573,520 residents.
e. If we randomly select two states and survey all of their adult residents, what type of sample is obtained? (random, systematic, convenience, stratified, cluster)
