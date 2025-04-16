Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Problem 1.RE.2b
Textbook Question
Paying for First Dates USA Today posted this question on the electronic version of its newspaper: “Should guys pay for the first date?” Of the 1148 subjects who decided to respond, 85% of them said “yes.”
b. Is the value of 85% a statistic or a parameter?
