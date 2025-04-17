Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
2:59 minutes
Problem 1.1.24
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–24, refer to the sample of body temperatures (degrees Fahrenheit) in the table below. (The body temperatures are from Data Set 5 in Appendix B.)
[IMAGE]
Conclusion If we analyze the listed body temperatures with suitable methods of statistics, we conclude that when the differences are found between the 8 AM body temperatures and the 12 AM body temperatures, there is a 64% chance that the differences can be explained by random results obtained from populations that have the same 8 AM and 12 AM body temperatures. What should we conclude about the statistical significance of those differences?
