In Exercises 21–24, refer to the sample of body temperatures (degrees Fahrenheit) in the table below. (The body temperatures are from Data Set 5 in Appendix B.)

[IMAGE]

Conclusion If we analyze the listed body temperatures with suitable methods of statistics, we conclude that when the differences are found between the 8 AM body temperatures and the 12 AM body temperatures, there is a 64% chance that the differences can be explained by random results obtained from populations that have the same 8 AM and 12 AM body temperatures. What should we conclude about the statistical significance of those differences?