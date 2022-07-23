Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √3
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √3
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cot⁻¹ (―1)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = csc⁻¹ (―2)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsec (2√3)/3
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = csc⁻¹ √2/2
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arctan (-1)
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arcsin (-√3/2)