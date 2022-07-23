The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 6]. Express solutions to four decimal places.
(arctan x)³ ― x + 2 = 0
The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 6]. Express solutions to four decimal places.
(arctan x)³ ― x + 2 = 0
The point (π/4, 1) lies on the graph of y = tan x. Therefore, the point _______ lies on the graph of y = tan⁻¹ x.
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ 0
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cos⁻¹ (―1)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ 1
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0