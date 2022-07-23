In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
a. sin(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
a. sin(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
b. cos(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
c. tan(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
In Exercises 59–68, verify each identity.
cos²(θ/2) = (sec θ + 1)/(2 sec θ)
Find all solutions to the equation where 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π.
sinθcos(2θ)−sin(2θ)cosθ=22
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 2 cos² x + sin x - 1 = 0