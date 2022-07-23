Which of the following best describes the amplitude of the graph of the function ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. -9 < 4
Key Concepts
Inequality Symbols and Their Meaning
Reversing Inequalities
Properties of Inequalities with Negative Numbers
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The distance on a number line from a number to 0 is the _________ of the number.
Sea level refers to the surface of the ocean. The depth of a body of water can be expressed as a negative number, representing average depth in feet below sea level. The altitude of a mountain can be expressed as a positive number, indicating its height in feet above sea level. The table gives selected depths and altitudes. List the bodies of water in order, deepest to shallowest.
Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. See Example 6. 6 > 2
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (a) x-axis (5, -3)
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (b) y-axis (5, -3)
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (c) origin. (5, -3)