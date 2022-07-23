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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 79
Chapter 1, Problem 79

Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. -5 > -100

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1
Understand that the inequality symbol can be reversed by swapping the sides of the inequality. For example, if you have \(a > b\), you can rewrite it as \(b < a\).
Look at the given inequality: \(-5 > -100\). This means that \(-5\) is greater than \(-100\).
To rewrite this inequality using the symbol \(<\), swap the two sides and change the symbol accordingly: \(-100 < -5\).
Check the rewritten inequality to ensure it makes sense on the number line: since \(-100\) is less than \(-5\), the inequality \(-100 < -5\) is correct.
Thus, the original inequality \(-5 > -100\) is equivalent to \(-100 < -5\) when rewritten with the \(<\) symbol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inequality Symbols and Their Meaning

Inequality symbols like > (greater than) and < (less than) compare two values, indicating which is larger or smaller. Understanding these symbols is essential to correctly interpret and rewrite inequalities by reversing the direction of comparison.
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Reversing Inequalities

When rewriting inequalities, changing a 'greater than' (>) to a 'less than' (<) symbol involves flipping the inequality sign while keeping the values in the same order. This concept helps in expressing the same relationship from a different perspective.
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Number Line and Negative Numbers

Understanding the position of negative numbers on the number line is crucial, as it affects the truth of inequalities. For example, -5 is greater than -100 because it lies to the right on the number line, which helps in correctly rewriting inequalities involving negatives.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers
Related Practice
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