Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
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Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
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In Exercises 57–58, the parametric equations of four plane curves are given. Graph each plane curve and determine how they differ from each other. x = t and y = t² − 4
For each plane curve, (a) graph the curve, and (b) find a rectangular equation for the curve. See Examples 1 and 2.
x = t + 2 , y = t ―4 , for t in (― ∞ , ∞)
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 1 + cos t , y = sin t ― 1
Which of the following best describes the graph of the parametric equations and as varies over all real numbers?