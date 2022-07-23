Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
Problem 18
Textbook Question
Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.
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Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the given elements in the triangle: note which sides and angles are provided. Typically, you will have either two sides and an included angle (SAS), two angles and a side (AAS or ASA), or all three sides (SSS).
Choose the appropriate trigonometric rule based on the given information. Use the Law of Sines if you have an angle-side opposite pair, or the Law of Cosines if you have two sides and the included angle.
Set up the Law of Sines formula: \(\frac{a}{\sin\!A} = \frac{b}{\sin\!B} = \frac{c}{\sin\!C}\), or the Law of Cosines formula: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cos\!C\), depending on the known values.
Solve for the unknown sides or angles step-by-step. For angles, use the inverse sine or cosine functions: \(A = \sin^{-1}\left(\frac{a \sin\!B}{b}\right)\) or \(C = \cos^{-1}\left(\frac{a^2 + b^2 - c^2}{2ab}\right)\).
Once all sides and angles are found, round each value to the nearest tenth as requested, and verify that the sum of the angles is approximately 180 degrees to confirm the solution's consistency.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Triangle Classification and Properties
Understanding the types of triangles (right, acute, obtuse) and their properties is essential. This helps determine which trigonometric rules or formulas apply when solving for unknown sides or angles.
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Trigonometric Ratios (Sine, Cosine, Tangent)
Sine, cosine, and tangent relate the angles of a triangle to the ratios of its sides. These ratios are fundamental for calculating unknown sides or angles in right triangles using given measurements.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
Law of Sines and Law of Cosines
These laws extend trigonometric problem-solving to any triangle, not just right triangles. The Law of Sines relates sides and angles proportionally, while the Law of Cosines generalizes the Pythagorean theorem for non-right triangles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. b. Write the expression as the cosine of an angle.cos 50° cos 20° + sin 50° sin 20°
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Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.
a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.
b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.
a, b, and C
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Textbook Question
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 41.4°, b = 2.78 yd, c = 3.92 yd
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Textbook Question
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
C = 45.6°, b = 8.94 m, a = 7.23 m
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Textbook Question
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 9.3 cm, b = 5.7 cm, c = 8.2 cm
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