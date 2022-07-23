Textbook Question
Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.
<IMAGE>
557
views
Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.
<IMAGE>
Solve each triangle ABC.
A = 68.41°, B = 54.23°, a = 12.75 ft
Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.
B = 74.3°, a = 859 m, b = 783 m
For each pair of vectors u and v with angle θ between them, sketch the resultant.
|u| = 12, |v| = 20, θ = 27°
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 41.4°, b = 2.78 yd, c = 3.92 yd
Solve each triangle ABC.
B = 38° 40', a = 19.7 cm, C = 91° 40'