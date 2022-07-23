Textbook Question
Solve each triangle ABC.
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Solve each triangle ABC.
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Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.
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Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.
θ = 27° 30' |v| = 15.4
Solve each triangle ABC.
A = 68.41°, B = 54.23°, a = 12.75 ft
Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.
θ = 50°, |v| = 26
Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.
C = 41° 20', b = 25.9 m, c = 38.4 m