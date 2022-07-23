CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The set {0, 1, 2, 3, ...} describes the set of _________.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
1:23 minutes
Problem 73
Textbook Question
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. -3 > -3
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1
Understand the inequality: The statement is \(-3 > -3\), which means "-3 is greater than -3."
Recall the meaning of the 'greater than' symbol (>): It means the number on the left is strictly larger than the number on the right.
Visualize the number line: On a number line, numbers increase as you move to the right. Both numbers here are the same point at \(-3\).
Since both numbers are equal, \(-3\) is not greater than \(-3\); they are exactly equal.
Therefore, the statement \(-3 > -3\) is false because a number cannot be greater than itself.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Number Line and Ordering of Real Numbers
A number line visually represents real numbers in increasing order from left to right. Numbers to the right are greater than those to the left. Understanding this helps compare values, especially negative numbers, by their position on the line.
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Inequality Symbols and Their Meaning
Inequality symbols like '>' (greater than) and '<' (less than) express the relative size of two numbers. For example, 'a > b' means 'a' is strictly greater than 'b'. Recognizing that equality is not included in strict inequalities is crucial.
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Properties of Negative Numbers
Negative numbers are less than zero and their order is reversed compared to positive numbers; for instance, -2 is greater than -3 because it is closer to zero. This concept is essential when comparing negative values on the number line.
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