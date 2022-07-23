Textbook Question
Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. See Example 6. 6 > 2
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Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. See Example 6. 6 > 2
Simplify each radical. See Example 5. √75
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = √-x
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. -3 > -3
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 6a² - 11a + 4
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. [ (−4/3) + 12/5 ] / [ 1 − (−4/3)(12/5) ]