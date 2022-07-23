Convert the point to polar coordinates.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
1:59 minutes
Problem 14c
Textbook Question
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(3 , 120°)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the relationship between polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\) and rectangular coordinates \((x, y)\), where \(x = r \cos(\theta)\) and \(y = r \sin(\theta)\).
Identify the given polar coordinates: \(r = 3\) and \(\theta = 120^\circ\).
Convert the angle \(\theta\) from degrees to radians if necessary, or use the degree mode directly in trigonometric functions. Here, we can use \(120^\circ\) directly.
Calculate the \(x\)-coordinate using the formula \(x = 3 \times \cos(120^\circ)\).
Calculate the \(y\)-coordinate using the formula \(y = 3 \times \sin(120^\circ)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates represent a point in the plane using a distance from the origin (radius r) and an angle θ measured from the positive x-axis. The pair (r, θ) specifies the location uniquely, where r ≥ 0 and θ is typically in degrees or radians.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates
Conversion from Polar to Rectangular Coordinates
To convert polar coordinates (r, θ) to rectangular coordinates (x, y), use the formulas x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. This transformation maps the point from a radial system to the Cartesian plane, facilitating easier computation and visualization.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Trigonometric Functions and Angle Measurement
Understanding sine and cosine functions and how to evaluate them at specific angles (like 120°) is essential. Angles in degrees must be converted to radians if necessary, and knowledge of the unit circle helps determine the sign and value of these functions.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
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