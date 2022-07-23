Period of a Trigonometric Function

The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the sine function, the standard period is 2π. However, when the function is modified, such as in y = 2 sin(¼ x), the period can be calculated using the formula Period = 2π / |b|, where b is the coefficient of x. In this case, the period is 2π / (1/4) = 8π.