In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√−196
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5
Suppose point A on the complex plane represents the complex number . Which of the following operations involving complex numbers results in a solution represented by point A?
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 6. -6 < -1
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. -4 > -3
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. 3 > -2