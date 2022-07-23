Convert the point to polar coordinates.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
2:10 minutes
Problem 19c
Textbook Question
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(―3 , ―210°)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the relationship between polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\) and rectangular coordinates \((x, y)\), which is given by the formulas: \(x = r \cos(\theta)\) and \(y = r \sin(\theta)\).
Identify the given polar coordinates: \(r = -3\) and \(\theta = -210^\circ\).
Convert the angle \(\theta\) to a standard position if needed. Since \(-210^\circ\) is negative, you can add \(360^\circ\) to find a positive coterminal angle: \(-210^\circ + 360^\circ = 150^\circ\).
Calculate the rectangular coordinates using the formulas: \(x = -3 \cos(150^\circ)\) and \(y = -3 \sin(150^\circ)\).
Evaluate the cosine and sine values for \(150^\circ\) and multiply by \(-3\) to find the exact rectangular coordinates \((x, y)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates represent a point in the plane using a distance from the origin (radius r) and an angle θ measured from the positive x-axis. The pair (r, θ) specifies the location uniquely, where r can be positive or negative, and θ is usually given in degrees or radians.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates
Conversion from Polar to Rectangular Coordinates
To convert polar coordinates (r, θ) to rectangular coordinates (x, y), use the formulas x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. This transformation translates the point from a radius-angle format to Cartesian coordinates on the xy-plane.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Handling Negative Radius and Angle Measures
A negative radius means the point lies in the direction opposite to the angle θ, effectively adding 180° to θ. Negative angles indicate rotation clockwise from the positive x-axis. Properly adjusting these values ensures accurate conversion to rectangular coordinates.
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Example 2
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Multiple Choice
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Textbook Question
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
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Textbook Question
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
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Textbook Question
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
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Textbook Question
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
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Multiple Choice
What are the rectangular coordinates of the point whose polar coordinates are ?
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Multiple Choice
Given the polar coordinates , what are the corresponding Cartesian coordinates?
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