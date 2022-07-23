In Exercises 13–17, find a positive angle less than 360° or 2𝜋 that is coterminal with the given angle. -445°
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 1, Problem 15
In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
sin 𝜋/4 - cos 𝜋/4
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Identify the given triangle as a 45°-45°-90° right triangle, where the legs are equal and the hypotenuse is \(\sqrt{2}\) times the length of each leg.
Recall the definitions of sine and cosine for angle \(\pi/4\) (which is 45°): \(\sin(\pi/4) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\) and \(\cos(\pi/4) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
Using the triangle, find \(\sin(\pi/4)\) as \(\frac{1}{\sqrt{2}}\) and \(\cos(\pi/4)\) as \(\frac{1}{\sqrt{2}}\) because both legs are 1 and the hypotenuse is \(\sqrt{2}\).
Set up the expression \(\sin(\pi/4) - \cos(\pi/4)\) and substitute the values found: \(\frac{1}{\sqrt{2}} - \frac{1}{\sqrt{2}}\).
Simplify the expression and if necessary, rationalize the denominator by multiplying numerator and denominator by \(\sqrt{2}\) to eliminate the square root in the denominator.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
45°-45°-90° Triangle Properties
A 45°-45°-90° triangle is an isosceles right triangle where the legs are congruent, and the hypotenuse is √2 times the length of each leg. This relationship helps in determining side lengths and trigonometric ratios for angles of 45°.
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Trigonometric Ratios for 45°
For a 45° angle in a right triangle, both sine and cosine values are equal because the legs opposite and adjacent to the angle are the same length. Specifically, sin(45°) = cos(45°) = √2/2, which simplifies calculations involving these angles.
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Rationalizing the Denominator
Rationalizing the denominator involves eliminating any square roots from the denominator of a fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable radical. This process simplifies expressions and is often required for final answers in trigonometry problems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.cos 3𝜋/2
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
tan 𝜋/4 + csc 𝜋/6
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.sec 5𝜋/3
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Textbook Question
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
<IMAGE>
tan 𝜋/3
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Textbook Question
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
sin 3𝜋/2
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