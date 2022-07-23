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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 27
Chapter 1, Problem 27

In Exercises 21–28, convert each angle in radians to degrees. -3𝜋

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1
Recall the conversion formula from radians to degrees: \(\text{degrees} = \text{radians} \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Identify the given angle in radians, which is \(-3\pi\).
Substitute the given angle into the conversion formula: \(-3\pi \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling \(\pi\) in the numerator and denominator: \(-3 \times 180\).
Multiply the numbers to find the angle in degrees (do not calculate the final value here, just set up the expression).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian Measure

Radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle subtended at the center of a circle by an arc equal in length to the radius. It is a fundamental unit in trigonometry, where 2𝜋 radians equal 360 degrees.
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Degree Measure

Degrees are a common unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is divided into 360 equal parts. Each degree is further divided into 60 minutes and each minute into 60 seconds. Degrees are often used in practical applications and are related to radians by a fixed conversion factor.
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Conversion between Radians and Degrees

To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/𝜋. This conversion uses the fact that 𝜋 radians equal 180 degrees. For example, to convert -3𝜋 radians, multiply -3𝜋 by 180/𝜋 to get -540 degrees.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

If θ is an acute angle and sin θ = (2√7) / 7, use the identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 to find cos θ.

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In Exercises 28–29, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. sin 70°

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In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋. 4 2 4 4 2 4 a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function. b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.

cos 9𝜋/2

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In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. cos θ = 8/17, 270° < θ < 360°

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In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin² 𝜋 + cos² 𝜋 10 10

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋.

4 2 4 4 2 4


a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.

cos 3𝜋/4

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