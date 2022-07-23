Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 28
Chapter 1, Problem 28

In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin² 𝜋 + cos² 𝜋 10 10

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Pythagorean identity in trigonometry: \(\sin^2 x + \cos^2 x = 1\) for any angle \(x\).
Identify the angle given in the problem, which is \(\frac{\pi}{10}\).
Apply the identity directly by substituting \(x = \frac{\pi}{10}\) into the formula: \(\sin^2 \left(\frac{\pi}{10}\right) + \cos^2 \left(\frac{\pi}{10}\right)\).
Since the identity holds for all angles, the expression simplifies to 1 without needing to calculate the sine or cosine values individually.
Therefore, the value of \(\sin^2 \frac{\pi}{10} + \cos^2 \frac{\pi}{10}\) is 1.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that for any angle θ, sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. This fundamental trigonometric identity is derived from the Pythagorean theorem and is essential for simplifying expressions involving sine and cosine squared terms.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities

Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at Specific Angles

Understanding the values of sine and cosine at key angles, such as π (180 degrees), helps in directly substituting and simplifying expressions. For example, sin(π) = 0 and cos(π) = -1, which are critical for evaluating the given expression without a calculator.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Using Identities to Simplify Expressions

Applying trigonometric identities allows simplification of complex expressions into simpler forms. Instead of calculating sine and cosine values separately, identities like sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 provide a straightforward way to find the value of the expression efficiently.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

If θ is an acute angle and sin θ = (2√7) / 7, use the identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 to find cos θ.

742
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 28–29, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. sin 70°

786
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋. 4 2 4 4 2 4 a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function. b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.

cos 9𝜋/2

1005
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec² 23° - tan² 23°

865
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–28, convert each angle in radians to degrees. -3𝜋

635
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. tan θ = -2/3, sin θ > 0

568
views