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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 27
Chapter 1, Problem 27

If θ is an acute angle and sin θ = (2√7) / 7, use the identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 to find cos θ.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Pythagorean identity for sine and cosine: \(\sin^{2}\theta + \cos^{2}\theta = 1\).
Substitute the given value of \(\sin \theta = \frac{2\sqrt{7}}{7}\) into the identity: \(\left(\frac{2\sqrt{7}}{7}\right)^{2} + \cos^{2}\theta = 1\).
Calculate \(\sin^{2}\theta\) by squaring \(\frac{2\sqrt{7}}{7}\): \(\left(\frac{2\sqrt{7}}{7}\right)^{2} = \frac{4 \times 7}{49} = \frac{28}{49}\).
Rewrite the equation as \(\frac{28}{49} + \cos^{2}\theta = 1\) and solve for \(\cos^{2}\theta\) by subtracting \(\frac{28}{49}\) from both sides.
Since \(\theta\) is acute, take the positive square root of \(\cos^{2}\theta\) to find \(\cos \theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that for any angle θ, sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. This fundamental relationship allows us to find one trigonometric function if the other is known, by rearranging the equation to solve for the unknown value.
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Pythagorean Identities

Sine Function and Its Range

The sine of an acute angle θ (0° < θ < 90°) is positive and represents the ratio of the length of the side opposite θ to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. Knowing sin θ helps determine cos θ using the Pythagorean identity.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations

Sign of Cosine in the First Quadrant

Since θ is acute, it lies in the first quadrant where both sine and cosine values are positive. This information is crucial when taking the square root to find cos θ, ensuring the correct positive value is chosen.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator.sin 37° csc 37°
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Textbook Question

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In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin² 𝜋 + cos² 𝜋 10 10

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4 2 4 4 2 4


a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.

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