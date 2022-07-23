Textbook Question
If θ is an acute angle and sin θ = (2√7) / 7, use the identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 to find cos θ.
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If θ is an acute angle and sin θ = (2√7) / 7, use the identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 to find cos θ.
In Exercises 28–29, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. sin 70°
In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec² 23° - tan² 23°
In Exercises 21–28, convert each angle in radians to degrees. -3𝜋
In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. cos θ = 8/17, 270° < θ < 360°
In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin² 𝜋 + cos² 𝜋 10 10