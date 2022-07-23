Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan 120°
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In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan 120°
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. csc(-2𝜋/3)
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
sin (2𝜋/3)
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
cos 𝜋/6
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
tan 11𝜋/6
In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.