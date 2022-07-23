In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle. -13𝜋/3
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.64
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. 17𝜋 /5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that two angles are coterminal if they differ by an integer multiple of \(2\pi\). This means we can add or subtract \(2\pi\) to the given angle to find coterminal angles.
Given the angle \(\frac{17\pi}{5}\), we want to find a positive angle \(\theta\) such that \(0 \leq \theta < 2\pi\) and \(\theta\) is coterminal with \(\frac{17\pi}{5}\).
To do this, subtract multiples of \(2\pi\) from \(\frac{17\pi}{5}\) until the result lies between \(0\) and \(2\pi\). Express \(2\pi\) with denominator 5 as \(\frac{10\pi}{5}\) for easier subtraction.
Calculate \(\frac{17\pi}{5} - 2\pi = \frac{17\pi}{5} - \frac{10\pi}{5} = \frac{7\pi}{5}\). Since \(\frac{7\pi}{5}\) is positive and less than \(2\pi\), this is the coterminal angle you are looking for.
Verify that \(0 \leq \frac{7\pi}{5} < 2\pi\) to confirm the angle is within the desired range.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Coterminal Angles
Coterminal angles are angles that share the same initial and terminal sides but differ by full rotations of 2π radians. To find a coterminal angle, you add or subtract multiples of 2π until the angle lies within the desired range, such as between 0 and 2π.
Recommended video:
04:46
Coterminal Angles
Angle Measurement in Radians
Angles can be measured in radians, where 2π radians equal one full rotation (360 degrees). Understanding how to convert and manipulate angles in radians is essential for solving problems involving coterminal angles and angle normalization.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Finding Positive Angles Less Than or Equal to 2π
To find a positive angle less than or equal to 2π that is coterminal with a given angle, subtract multiples of 2π from the angle until the result is within the interval [0, 2π]. This process ensures the angle is expressed in its principal value range.
Recommended video:
05:50
Drawing Angles in Standard Position
Related Practice
Textbook Question
629
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan(-𝜋/4)
753
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
-210°
649
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–62, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ in radians, rounded to three decimal places. tan θ = 0.4169
670
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. 1 + sin² 40° + sin² 50°
601
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -𝜋/40
659
views