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Chapter 1, Problem 1.2.65

In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. 1 + sin² 40° + sin² 50°

Verified step by step guidance 1 Recall the Pythagorean identity: \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\). This identity will help us relate sine and cosine values. Notice that \(\sin^2 40^\circ\) and \(\sin^2 50^\circ\) are involved. Since \(40^\circ\) and \(50^\circ\) are complementary angles (they add up to \(90^\circ\)), use the complementary angle identity: \(\sin 50^\circ = \cos 40^\circ\). View full solution Rewrite \(\sin^2 50^\circ\) as \(\cos^2 40^\circ\) using the complementary angle identity. Substitute \(\sin^2 50^\circ\) with \(\cos^2 40^\circ\) in the expression: \(1 + \sin^2 40^\circ + \cos^2 40^\circ\). Apply the Pythagorean identity to \(\sin^2 40^\circ + \cos^2 40^\circ\), which equals 1, so the entire expression simplifies to \(1 + 1 = 2\).

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