In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle. -13𝜋/3
In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan(-𝜋/4)
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Key Concepts
Reference Angles
Tangent Function and Its Properties
Exact Values of Special Angles
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. 17𝜋 /5
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
-210°
In Exercises 59–62, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ in radians, rounded to three decimal places. tan θ = 0.4169
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -𝜋/40
In Exercises 75–78, find the area of the sector of a circle of radius r formed by a central angle θ. Express area in terms of π. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 10 meters Central Angle, θ: θ = 18°